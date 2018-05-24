Weekend Picks: 'Beauty and the Beast' at the Hollywood Bowl, Heartbeat of Mexico festival and more

A star-studded concert screening of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” leads this week’s picks, along with Los Angeles Opera’s staging of artist-in-residence Matthew Aucoin’s “Crossing” and the Musco Center’s annual Heartbeat of Mexico festival. Long Beach Ballet stages the classic “Coppelia,” Santa Monica Symphony salutes Memorial Day and “Noises Off” wraps its run in Pasadena. Last but not least, the three-day Topanga Days festival returns in Topanga.

‘Beauty’ at the Hollywood Bowl

A tale as old as time is retold again in “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert.” Backed by a full orchestra, a cast headed by Zooey Deschanel, Rebel Wilson, Taye Diggs and Kelsey Grammer sings tunes from the 1991 animated movie in this live-to-picture presentation. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 8:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $42-$199. www.hollywoodbowl.com

Aucoin’s ‘Crossing’ at the Wallis

As part of its “Off Grand” series, L.A. Opera presents a concert performance of “Crossing,” Aucoin’s musical drama about poet Walt Whitman’s time caring for wounded soldiers during the Civil War. Baritone Rod Gilfry stars. Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $55 and up. www.TheWallis.org

Composer Matthew Aucoin's "Crossing" will be performed at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Heartbeat of Mexico at Musco

The third annual Heartbeat of Mexico festival includes a concert by the renowned Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($20 and up). On Sunday, a free family-friendly event runs from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with live music and dance, arts and crafts and more. Capping things off is a sold-out show by Mexican songstress Natalia Lafourcade at 6 p.m. Sunday. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. www.muscocenter.org

Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano will perform as part of the Heartbeat of Mexico festival at the Musco Center in Orange. Reese Zoellner / Armstrong International Cultural Foundation

Long Beach Ballet’s ‘Coppelia’

A callow youth falls head over heels for a mad inventor’s life-size dancing doll in Long Beach Ballet’s presentation of Léo Delibes’ classic 19th century comedic fable “Coppelia.” Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $38 and up. www.longbeachballet.com

Long Beach Ballet stages the classic fable "Coppelia" at the Terrace Theatre. Long Beach Ballet

Santa Monica Symphony marks Memorial Day

Santa Monica Symphony’s annual Memorial Day weekend concert commemorates the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I with a program that includes Vaughan Williams’ Symphony No. 3, “Pastoral,” plus De Falla’s “Ritual Fire Dance,” Ravel’s “Le Tombeau de Couperin” and Butterworth’s “The Banks of Green Willow.” Santa Monica High School, Barnum Hall, 600 Olympic Blvd. 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. www.smsymphony.org

Music director Guido Lamell will lead Santa Monica Symphony in the orchestra's annual Memorial Day weekend concert. Santa Monica Symphony

‘Noises Off’ closes at A Noise Within

It’s your last weekend to catch “Noises Off.” Geoff Elliott directs this remount of A Noise Within’s 2009 staging of Michael Frayn’s backstage farce about the kooky cast of a deeply troubled play within the play. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up; student rush, $20. www.anoisewithin.org

The cast of A Noise Within's remount of Michael Frayn's backstage farce "Noises Off." Craig Schwartz

Topanga Days celebrates 45th year