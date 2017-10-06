Around the world with Ai Weiwei: Where to get your fix of the artist's work

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

A multiple-exposure portrait of Chinese contemporary artist and human rights activist Ai Weiwei, made on film in Beverly Hills, on the occasion of his new documentary, "Human Flow."

A multiple-exposure portrait of Chinese contemporary artist and human rights activist Ai Weiwei, made on film in Beverly Hills, on the occasion of his new documentary, "Human Flow." (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)