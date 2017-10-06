NATION
Around the world with Ai Weiwei: Where to get your fix of the artist's work

Ai Weiwei is nothing if not prolific. He spent the better part of 2016 traveling around the globe visiting refugee camps for his new documentary feature film, “Human Flow,” debuting in theaters this month. That’s not all. He’s made so much art that he currently has work in 12 museum and gallery exhibitions around the world — eight of them solo shows.

In New York, the contemporary artist and social justice activist is installing some 300 works across the city’s five boroughs for the Public Art Fund exhibition “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors,” opening Oct. 12. He’s also co-curating a documentary film series at the Guggenheim Museum this month and, of course, he’s got his own YouTube channel with countless videos.

Here’s where you can get your Ai Weiwei fix in art, on film and in person.

The art exhibitions

Ai Weiwei at the entrance to his exhibition "Ai Weiwei. D'ailleurs c'est toujours les autres" at the Musee Cantonal des Beaux-Arts in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Ai Weiwei at the entrance to his exhibition "Ai Weiwei. D'ailleurs c'est toujours les autres" at the Musee Cantonal des Beaux-Arts in Lausanne, Switzerland. Christian Merz / European Pressphoto Agency

“Ai Weiwei Maybe, Maybe Not” — Jerusalem

Sculpture, photography, video and large-scale installation work.

Israel Museum, Jerusalem, through Oct. 28.

“Ai Weiwei On Porcelain” — Istanbul

New and existing porcelain works.

"Ai Weiwei: By the way, it's always the others" — Lausanne

Works made in wood, jade, porcelain, bamboo and silk, along with photographs and videos.

“Good Fences Make Good Neighbors” — New York

Approximately 300 public works across the city’s five boroughs.

Public Art Fund, New York, Oct. 12 to Feb. 11.

“Law of the Journey” — Prague

Large-scale life boat installation and other works.

“Ai Weiwei: Mirror” — Antwerp

Photographic works from the 1990s to the present, including social media streams.

FOMU Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 27 to Feb. 18.

“Ai Weiwei” — Milan

Sculptures and installation works.

“Red Line” — Amsterdam

A light work 7.5 kilometers long that connects other art works along Amsterdam’s canals.

“Ai Weiwei: ‘Forever Bicycles’ and ‘Iron Tree Trunk’ ” — Austin

Two sculptural installations, “Forever Bicycles” and “Iron Tree Trunk,” at two public locations, part of the Contemporary’s Museum Without Walls program.

“Sanctuary”

Interactive installation of rugs by 36 international artists, including Ai.

“Safe Passage” and “Reframe” — Yokohama

Two large-scale installations.

“Ai Weiwei Trace at Hirshhorn” — Washington, D.C.

Installation of large-scale Lego portraits of political dissidents.

The films and videos

A still from Ai Weiwei's documentary, "Human Flow," about the global refugee crisis.
A still from Ai Weiwei's documentary, "Human Flow," about the global refugee crisis. Amazon Studios

“Human Flow” — New York; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles

Directed by Ai Weiwei, about the global refugee crisis. Opens Oct. 13 in New York and Washington, D.C., and Oct. 20 in Los Angeles.

“Turn It On: China on Film, 2000–2017” — New York

A documentary film series co-curated by Ai Weiwei and filmmaker Wang Fen, at the Guggenheim Museum, New York, Oct. 6 to Jan. 7.

Ai Weiwei on YouTube

Long- and short-form documentary films, video interviews, music videos and other content archived on the artist’s YouTube channel, Ai Weiwei, and Ai Weiwei Studio documentary channel.

Ai Weiwei in person

A still from Ai Weiwei's documentary, "Human Flow," shows the artist consoling a refugee.
A still from Ai Weiwei's documentary, "Human Flow," shows the artist consoling a refugee. Amazon Studios

The art of dissent: Ai Weiwei talks with Evan Osnos, the New Yorker Festival, Land Rover Theatre, New York, Oct. 8.

Art as activism, an evening with Ai Weiwei, PEN America, Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, New York, Oct. 10.

Ai Weiwei in conversation with Nicholas Baume, Public Art Fund, the Great Hall of the Cooper Union, New York, Oct. 12.

Ai Weiwei, Times Talks, John L. Tishman Auditorium, the New School, New York, Oct. 16.

