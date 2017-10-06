Around the world with Ai Weiwei: Where to get your fix of the artist's work

Ai Weiwei is nothing if not prolific. He spent the better part of 2016 traveling around the globe visiting refugee camps for his new documentary feature film, “Human Flow,” debuting in theaters this month. That’s not all. He’s made so much art that he currently has work in 12 museum and gallery exhibitions around the world — eight of them solo shows.
In New York, the contemporary artist and social justice activist is installing some 300 works across the city’s five boroughs for the Public Art Fund exhibition “Good Fences Make Good Neighbors,” opening Oct. 12. He’s also co-curating a documentary film series at the Guggenheim Museum this month and, of course, he’s got his own YouTube channel with countless videos.
Here’s where you can get your Ai Weiwei fix in art, on film and in person.
The art exhibitions
“Ai Weiwei Maybe, Maybe Not” — Jerusalem
Sculpture, photography, video and large-scale installation work.
Israel Museum, Jerusalem, through Oct. 28.
“Ai Weiwei On Porcelain” — Istanbul
New and existing porcelain works.
Sakip Sabanci Museum, Istanbul, Turkey, through Jan. 28.
"Ai Weiwei: By the way, it's always the others" — Lausanne
Works made in wood, jade, porcelain, bamboo and silk, along with photographs and videos.
Musee Cantonal des Beaux Arts, Lausanne, Switzerland, through Jan. 28.
“Good Fences Make Good Neighbors” — New York
Approximately 300 public works across the city’s five boroughs.
Public Art Fund, New York, Oct. 12 to Feb. 11.
“Law of the Journey” — Prague
Large-scale life boat installation and other works.
The National Gallery, Prague, Czech Republic, through Jan. 7.
“Ai Weiwei: Mirror” — Antwerp
Photographic works from the 1990s to the present, including social media streams.
FOMU Antwerp, Belgium, Oct. 27 to Feb. 18.
“Ai Weiwei” — Milan
Sculptures and installation works.
Massimo de Carlo, Milan, Italy, through Nov. 18.
“Red Line” — Amsterdam
A light work 7.5 kilometers long that connects other art works along Amsterdam’s canals.
Amsterdam Light Festival, the Netherlands, Nov. 30 to Jan. 21.
“Ai Weiwei: ‘Forever Bicycles’ and ‘Iron Tree Trunk’ ” — Austin
Two sculptural installations, “Forever Bicycles” and “Iron Tree Trunk,” at two public locations, part of the Contemporary’s Museum Without Walls program.
The Contemporary Austin, Texas, ongoing.
“Sanctuary”
Interactive installation of rugs by 36 international artists, including Ai.
Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture, Chapel, San Francisco: Oct. 7 to March 11.
“Safe Passage” and “Reframe” — Yokohama
Two large-scale installations.
Yokohama Triennale, Yokohama Museum of Art, Yokohama, Japan, through Nov. 5.
“Ai Weiwei Trace at Hirshhorn” — Washington, D.C.
Installation of large-scale Lego portraits of political dissidents.
Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Washington, D.C., through Jan. 1.
The films and videos
“Human Flow” — New York; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles
Directed by Ai Weiwei, about the global refugee crisis. Opens Oct. 13 in New York and Washington, D.C., and Oct. 20 in Los Angeles.
“Turn It On: China on Film, 2000–2017” — New York
A documentary film series co-curated by Ai Weiwei and filmmaker Wang Fen, at the Guggenheim Museum, New York, Oct. 6 to Jan. 7.
Ai Weiwei on YouTube
Long- and short-form documentary films, video interviews, music videos and other content archived on the artist’s YouTube channel, Ai Weiwei, and Ai Weiwei Studio documentary channel.
Ai Weiwei in person
The art of dissent: Ai Weiwei talks with Evan Osnos, the New Yorker Festival, Land Rover Theatre, New York, Oct. 8.
Art as activism, an evening with Ai Weiwei, PEN America, Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre, New York, Oct. 10.
Ai Weiwei in conversation with Nicholas Baume, Public Art Fund, the Great Hall of the Cooper Union, New York, Oct. 12.
Ai Weiwei, Times Talks, John L. Tishman Auditorium, the New School, New York, Oct. 16.
