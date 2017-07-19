'Angels in America' to be broadcast live from London to cinemas in the U.S.

National Theatre’s acclaimed revival of Tony Kushner’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Angels in America,” starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane, will be broadcast live to theaters in the U.S. and internationally in late July.

The eight-hour, two-part play unpacks the complexities and sociopolitical climate of life in 1980s America during the height of the AIDS epidemic. Part one, “Millennium Approaches,” was commissioned by the Center Theatre Group and was first performed as a workshop in 1990 at the Mark Taper Forum. It premiered in 1991 in San Francisco in a production by the Eureka Theatre Company.

Part two, titled, “Perestroika,” premiered in November 1992 in a production by the Mark Taper Forum, directed by Oskar Eustis and Tony Taccone.

The entire play made its Broadway debut at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 1993 directed by George C. Wolfe. That same year it won the Tony Award for best play, and the following year a Drama Desk Award for outstanding play.

The latest National Theatre revival is directed by Marianne Elliott, and opened in April to raves, including a recent review from. The Times’ Charles McNulty, who wrote:

“The superb ensemble (featuring Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane and Russell Tovey, all in top form) is one reason this revival quickly became one of the toughest tickets in London. The staging by Marianne Elliott (a Tony winner for her direction of “War Horse”) enhances the pace, rhythm and variety of the drama with the novelty of the spare yet ever-shifting production design. But it’s Kushner’s prodigious political thinking that makes the experience feel so startlingly fresh.”

National Theatre Live broadcasts, of which the play will be a part, launched in 2009 and since then have been seen in 2,500 venues by more than 6.5 million people in 60 countries.

“Angeles in America: Millennium Approaches” will be broadcast live on Thursday, July 20; and “Angels in America: Perestroika,” will air on Thursday, July 27. To find a theater near you that is playing the broadcast go to http://ntlive.nationaltheatre.org.uk

