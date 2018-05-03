From Barden Bellas to 'Belleville': Anna Camp on playing more than the mean girl

"I actually puked in one of the first pilots I shot," she recalls. "This Jhoni Marchinko pilot called 'I Hate That I Love You' that never made it to air. That was the first time I had to. Why do people ...? Do they think that I can just do it? Or they want to see me do it? I don't know. The trick is to do it and not to think about it, because something real might happen, and you don't want that. You just want to keep it really fake."