Review: Antaeus Theatre's 'Three Days in the Country' is a witty, timely update of Turgenev

The pleasure these talented veterans take in the scene is contagious. Groener makes Shpigelsky’s counterintuitive proposition so delightful that you can’t help hoping that Lizaveta will say what the heck — which she seems disposed to do, at least until he demands that she give up snuff. The words she eventually uses to turn him down — “I can live with my unhappiness. I don’t want to live with yours” — not only sum up the spirit of Russian literature but also could be useful for all of us to keep on hand, in case of unwelcome propositions.