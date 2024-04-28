The best moments of Stagecoach 2024 in photos

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was back doing cooking demonstrations with Stagecoach stars too.
Take a look at our best photos from the festival.
A fan holds a Mexican flag while watching Mexican music artist Carin Leon perform on the Palomino Stage on the opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A fan watches Asleep at the Wheel perform on the Palomino Stage on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Tenille Townes performs on the Mane Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Two women sport country hats, with one saying “most my Ex’s Live in Texas” while watching Willie Nelson & Family perform on the Mane Stage on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Graham Drew and Kassandra Ballard, center, of Calgary, Canada, dance as Friday headliner Eric Church performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of Stagecoach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Friday headliner Eric Church performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
