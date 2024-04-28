The best moments of Stagecoach 2024 in photos

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival returned to the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 26-28.

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen headlined the sold-out festival, which also included performances from stars such as Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Ernest .

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was back doing cooking demonstrations with Stagecoach stars too.

Take a look at our best photos from the festival.

Maddie Marlow, of Maddie & Tae, performs on the Mane Stage at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Post Malone performs on the Mane Stage at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Hailey Whitters performs on the Mane Stage on opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dancers perform to Alana Grace at Diplo’s Honkytonk on the opening day of Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday. (Evan Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A fan holds a Mexican flag while watching Mexican music artist Carin Leon perform on the Palomino Stage on the opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) A fan watches Asleep at the Wheel perform on the Palomino Stage on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Jadayia Kursh poses for photos with horses in the Compton Cowboy area on opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Compton Cattle Drivers David Caballero and his sister, Jasmine Caballero, are led by their niece Daniela Marin, who is celebrating her third birthday, as they parade their inflatable animals in the Compton Cowboy area on opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Jelly Roll performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Fans dance and sing along as Jelly Roll performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Tenille Townes performs on the Mane Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Two women sport country hats, with one saying “most my Ex’s Live in Texas” while watching Willie Nelson & Family perform on the Mane Stage on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Country dancers perform before a crowd to DJ Kevin Bolt at Diplo’s Honkytonk on the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio. (Evan Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Mexican music artist Carin Leon performs on the Palomino Stage on the opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A man drinks a beer from a women’s boot while watching Willie Nelson & Family perform on the Mane Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Graham Drew and Kassandra Ballard, center, of Calgary, Canada, dance as Friday headliner Eric Church performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of Stagecoach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times) Friday headliner Eric Church performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Trampled by Turtles performs on the Palomino Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Nathan Archuleta of Newport Beach kisses Taylor Gillespie of Mission Viejo while others nap and rest in the shade on opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Elle King performs on the Mane Stage on opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Vincent Neil Emerson performs on the Palomino Stage on the opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Evan Schaben / Los Angeles Times)