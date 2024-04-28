Advertisement
Music

The best moments of Stagecoach 2024 in photos

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times

Photography by 
Allen J. Schaben
, Evan Schaben
, Evan Schaben
, Evan Schaben
 and Evan Schaben
Indio — 

The Stagecoach Country Music Festival returned to the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 26-28.

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen headlined the sold-out festival, which also included performances from stars such as Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Ernest .

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri was back doing cooking demonstrations with Stagecoach stars too.

Take a look at our best photos from the festival.

Maddie Marlow, of Maddie & Tae, performs on the Mane Stage
Maddie Marlow, of Maddie & Tae, performs on the Mane Stage at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Post Malone plays an acoustic guitar and sings behind a microphone
Post Malone performs on the Mane Stage at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Hailey Whitters performs on the Mane Stage at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
Hailey Whitters performs on the Mane Stage on opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Dancers perform to Alana Grace at Diplo's Honkytonk on the opening day of Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
Dancers perform to Alana Grace at Diplo’s Honkytonk on the opening day of Stagecoach Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Friday.
(Evan Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A fan holds a Mexican flag while watching Mexican music artist Carin Leon.

A fan holds a Mexican flag while watching Mexican music artist Carin Leon perform on the Palomino Stage on the opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A fan watches Asleep at the Wheel perform on the Palomino Stage on Saturday.

A fan watches Asleep at the Wheel perform on the Palomino Stage on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Jadayia Kursh poses for photos with horses in the Compton Cowboy area.
Jadayia Kursh poses for photos with horses in the Compton Cowboy area on opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Compton Cattle Drivers David Caballero and Jasmine Caballero are led by their niece Daniela Marin at Stagecoach.
Compton Cattle Drivers David Caballero and his sister, Jasmine Caballero, are led by their niece Daniela Marin, who is celebrating her third birthday, as they parade their inflatable animals in the Compton Cowboy area on opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Jelly Roll performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Fans dance and sing along as Jelly Roll performs at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
Fans dance and sing along as Jelly Roll performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Tenille Townes performs on the Mane Stage

Tenille Townes performs on the Mane Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Two women sport country hats, one saying "most my Ex's Live in Texas" while watching Willie Nelson & Family.

Two women sport country hats, with one saying “most my Ex’s Live in Texas” while watching Willie Nelson & Family perform on the Mane Stage on Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Country dancers perform before a crowd to DJ Kevin Bolt at Diplo's Honkytonk.
Country dancers perform before a crowd to DJ Kevin Bolt at Diplo’s Honkytonk on the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio.
(Evan Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Mexican music artist Carin Leon performs at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
Mexican music artist Carin Leon performs on the Palomino Stage on the opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A man drinks a beer from a women's boot while watching Willie Nelson & Family perform.
A man drinks a beer from a women’s boot while watching Willie Nelson & Family perform on the Mane Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Graham Drew and Kassandra Ballar dance as Friday headliner Eric Church performs.

Graham Drew and Kassandra Ballard, center, of Calgary, Canada, dance as Friday headliner Eric Church performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of Stagecoach. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Friday headliner Eric Church performs on the Mane Stage.

Friday headliner Eric Church performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Trampled by Turtles performs at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
Trampled by Turtles performs on the Palomino Stage on the second day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A couple kisses as other nap and rest in the shade at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
Nathan Archuleta of Newport Beach kisses Taylor Gillespie of Mission Viejo while others nap and rest in the shade on opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Elle King makes a hand gest from the stage at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
Elle King performs on the Mane Stage on opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Vincent Neil Emerson performs on the Palomino Stage on the opening day of Stagecoach.
Vincent Neil Emerson performs on the Palomino Stage on the opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
(Evan Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Fans cheer as Jelly Roll performs on the Mane Stage.
Fans Daryl Clark, left center, of Joshua Tree, Cheyenne Thomas, right center, of Yucaipa, cheer as Jelly Roll performs on the Mane Stage on the first day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

