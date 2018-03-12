Zooey, Taye, Rebel: Lineup announced for the Hollywood Bowl's 'Beauty and the Beast' concert

For one weekend in May, Disney fans are once again invited into the world of "Beauty and the Beast," this time with a cast that includes Zooey Deschanel, Taye Diggs and Rebel Wilson.
The Hollywood Bowl on Monday will announce "Disney's Beauty and the Beast in Concert," two screenings of the 1991 animated film with songs performed live by Deschanel as Belle, Diggs as Gaston and Wilson as LeFou. Kelsey Grammer will perform as Lumiere, and Jane Krakowski will sing the title song as Mrs. Potts.
The live-to-film concerts are scheduled for May 25 and 26. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
"This cast is nothing less than enchanted," concert director Richard Kraft said in the announcement. By mixing film, music, dancers, digital projections and effects, he said, the production will "pay homage to the original movie, but also deliver something that can only be experienced live."
Deschanel said in the announcement that "Beauty and the Beast" was one of her favorite movies growing up. Diggs said he was "giddy with excitement" to sing his role.
"I love this film," Grammer said in the announcement. "The title song, as sung by Angela Lansbury, makes me cry to this day."
For her part, Wilson added that she will be preparing for the role by eating croissants in France.
The revival of the original animated film capitalizes on the popularity of the live-action "Beauty and the Beast" released last year, which grossed $1.2 billion worldwide. The 1991 film — the first full-length animated movie to earn an Oscar nomination for best picture — will play on the Bowl's screen with a live orchestra and choir led by conductor Michael Kosarin.
The concert will feature songs from the Oscar- and Grammy-winning score, including the title song performed by Krakowski and "Be Our Guest" performed by Grammer. Also incorporated into the concert: Anthony Evans as Beast, singing "Evermore" from the 2017 live-action movie.
The lineup will include violin soloist Sandy Cameron, cello sensation Tina Guo and 16-year-old pianist Emily Bear, who will perform the 1948 Disney short "Bumble Boogie."
The concert is produced by the team that presented 2016's "Disney's the Little Mermaid in Concert" starring Sara Bareilles and Wilson. The executive producer is Alan Menken, who won Academy Awards for the "Beauty and the Beast" score and for the movie's title song (the latter award shared with lyricist Howard Ashman).
A costume contest will precede the concert. For information about tickets: ticketmaster.com.
