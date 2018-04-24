Cut, folded, pasted: Photography takes a twist and turn in the Getty's 'Paper Play'

The most engrossing piece in this first section is Daniel Gordon's "Clementines" (2011), a tabletop still life with a charismatically funky sense of space. Gordon fills a crumpled paper basket with the fruit of his hands, scissors and internet searches. He sets these little orbs with patchwork photographic skins against a background that poses multiple-choice options for defining place. This glorious ode to the unsettled nature of two-dimensional representation is what Cezanne might have made, had he used Photoshop.