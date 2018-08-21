Review: A day of fringe ritualistic opera and jazz orchestra quirkiness

The beauty of the opera, which also included a commanding performance from Michael Harris as Odysseus, is finding where the differences lie, what is gray and what is silver, what is and what almost is. Even the title may not be what is seems. Cynossema is the dog-shaped harbor where a battle in the Peloponnesian War was fought, and it is said to have been the tomb of Hecuba, who was turned into a dog by the gods. But “cynossema” has also come to be a term of belittlement, the kind a president might employ if tweeting in Greek.