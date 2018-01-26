In Anna Ziegler's 'Delicate Ship,' rough seas for a love triangle

Ziegler's "Photograph 51," a West End star vehicle for Nicole Kidman a few years back, concerned a female scientist whose contribution to the discovery of DNA was unrightfully eclipsed. That play was sharply intelligent but emotionally muddled, particularly in its denouement. By contrast, the production of "Ship" at the Road on Magnolia in North Hollywood demonstrates beyond any doubt that Ziegler can write with masterly emotional veracity.