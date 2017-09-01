Cast helps John Patrick Shanley's 'Dreamer' from being a complete snooze

First produced in the mid-1980s, John Patrick Shanley’s “The Dreamer Examines His Pillow,” now at the Lounge 2 Theatre, holds interest as an early work by a playwright still casting about for his artistic moorings.

Awash in desultory emotionalism, the play offers a plethora of actors’ moments for its three accomplished performers, who manage — almost — to connect the dots of Shanley’s rambling verbosity.

The action opens with Tommy (Ade M’Cormack) talking drunkenly to his refrigerator, an appliance that might have some mystical (or merely pretentious) connection to the plot.

Into Tommy’s squalid apartment storms his ex-girlfriend Donna (Scottie Thompson), who is furious because Tommy has been having an affair with her 16-year-old sister. That, however, is not quite enough to cure Donna of her physical addiction for Tommy, whose very touch, apparently, lifts her to planes of Elysian ecstasy. Tommy adores her as well, but his protean ability to rationalize his misbehavior is a barrier to their romance.

In scene 2, Donna seeks the advice of her dad (Sal Landi), a once successful artist who is every bit as much of a womanizing reprobate as Tommy. Dad made Donna’s mother’s life a living hell — this, despite the fact that she was ostensibly the love of his life. Apparently, as Dad explains it, his sexual life with his wife was so intense, he needed commonplace couplings with other women as a way to compare with the sublime raptures of his marriage bed.

It’s a mind-boggling rationale for philandering, the more so as it seems seriously intended. But then, throughout the play, Shanley, who went on to win the Pulitzer for “Doubt” and an Oscar for “Moonstruck,” offers relativistic musings about life, sex, death and relationships that are so half-baked, they challenge our logic, not to mention our attention spans.

In the final scene, all the characters come together in a somewhat nihilistic “happy” ending that bodes well — or ill — for all.

The story is scant, the relationships scattershot, the symbology obvious and the blocking occasionally aimless. Yet director Mark Blanchard does get powerhouse performances from his thoroughly engaging actors, who focus Shanley’s fever “Dream” and keep us awake for the duration.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

‘The Dreamer Examines His Pillow’

Where: Lounge 2 Theatre, 6201 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A.

When: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays; ends Sept. 24

Tickets: $30

Information: www.plays411.com/dreamer

Running time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

CAPTION Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." CAPTION Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Fans in Glendale waited until the doors at Toys R Us opened at midnight to have the opportunity to purchase toys and collectables based on the new film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

Support coverage of the arts. Share this article.

MORE THEATER COVERAGE:

Review: ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ at the Odyssey

Review: ‘Honky Tonk Laundry’ at Hudson Mainstage

The 99-Seat Beat: This week’s picks of promising shows

Meet Zeus the rat: 'Curious Incident' star, Method actor, scene stealer

Our weekly theater listings