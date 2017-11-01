Fall shows for families and kids: 'Ella Enchanted,' 'Story Pirates,' 'Oz' and more

Our roundup of family-friendly arts events this month travels from the circus in Arcadia to "Ella Enchanted" at South Coast Repertory to a writing workshop at the Hammer Museum to a puppet retelling of "Beauty and the Beast" in Northridge.

Circus Vargas: “Steam Cirque”: The family-run circus company presents a steampunk and science fiction adventure for all ages. Santa Anita Park, Arcadia. Opens 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Ends Nov. 13. $17-$72. (877) 468-3861, www.circusvargas.com

“Ice Worlds”: Alistair Hayden, a graduate student in geological and planetary sciences, will introduce a film documenting the behavior of emperor penguins in Antarctica and centuries of Arctic ice movement. Beckman Auditorium at Caltech, Pasadena. 10 a.m. Nov. 3. Free. (626) 395-6059, www.caltech.edu/content/ice-worlds-2.

Fall Harvest Festival: Mother/Son Weekend: Carnival games, contests and crafts are part of the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks’ weekend of activities for mothers and sons to participate in singly or together. Griffith Park Boys Camp. Nov. 3-5. $120. (323) 664-0571, www.laparks.org/camp/griffith-park-boys-camp

“Ella Enchanted: The Musical”: An updated Cinderella story for children ages 5 and older. Julianne Argyros Stage at South Coast Repertory, Costa Mesa. Through Nov. 12. $35-$39. (714) 708-5555, www.scr.org

Harvest Hoedown: Family-centric festivities including a petting zoo, face painting, pony rides, bouncy houses and a musical performance by BeatBuds. Parking Lot B at Glendale Community College. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4. $20. www.gcpea.org

The Nottingham Festival: The fifth annual Renaissance faire and marketplace will feature craft activities, music, dance, storytelling and more. Simi Valley Civic Center Park. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 4-5 and 11-12. $12-$15. www.nottinghamfestival.com

“The Ugly Duckling”: Storybook Theatre presents an interactive, musical adaptation for children ages 3-9. Theatre West. 1 p.m. Saturdays, through March 3. $12-$15. (818) 761-2203, www.theatrewest.org.

826LA at the Hammer: Reimagining the American Poem: A writing workshop for children 8-14 will be led by writer Miranda Tsang. Hammer Museum, L.A. 11 a.m. Nov. 5. Free; reservations recommended. (310) 915-0200, workshops.826la.org

“Story Pirates”: A sketch comedy show based on stories written by kids all over the country, as well as kids sitting in the audience. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills. 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Free. (310) 746-4000, www.thewallis.org

“A Faery Fun Time at the Arboretum”: An interactive walkabout through the Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden’s Celebration Garden is aimed at children 2-10. Costumes are encouraged. Arboretum, Arcadia. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 18. $10-$15. (626) 821-4623, www.arboretum.org

“Journey to Oz”: Inspired by the L. Frank Baum stories, this play encourages kids in the audience to participate by taking on roles such as Munchkins, Winkies and even Dorothy. Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa. 1 p.m. Nov. 18, 1 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19. $20. (714) 556-2787, www.scfta.org

“La Belle, Lost in the World of the Automaton”: Imago Theatre of Portland, Ore., presents a retelling of “Beauty and the Beast” using an array of visual effects, puppetry and animatronics. Plaza del Sol Performance Hall at Valley Performing Arts Center, Northridge. 3 p.m. Nov. 19. $33. (818) 677-8800; www.valleyperformingartscenter.org

