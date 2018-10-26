Critic's Notebook: As anti-Semitic hate crimes rise, a German production of 'Fiddler on the Roof' preaches tolerlance

Opera may no longer have the power it once enjoyed to alter the course of events, be it Verdi steering the independence movement in 19th century Italy or the worst-case scenario of Hitler finding validation for genocide in his love for Wagner. But Barrie Kosky, an Australian Jew who heads Berlin’s Komische Oper and is one of today’s most riotously (and, on occasion, chillingly) imaginative opera directors, has something important to say about the current state of affairs. So, of course, does “Fiddler on the Roof’s” Tevye, who has something important to say about everything.