Marc Chagall and the poetic flight of fancy that is 'The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk'

Nostalgia certainly isn't foreign to any of us, but to achieve the right mindset for this show, I also recommend reading Rice's director's note in the program before the lights dim. (Rice was one of the artistic directors of Kneehigh, in Cornwall, England, until she became the artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe in London in 2016.) In it she describes how she and Jamieson first co-starred as Marc and Bella in an earlier version of "The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk," then called "Birthday," 20 years ago. They were a couple themselves at that time, engaged to be married. Working on this revival, long after their own marriage ended, she writes, was also nostalgic for them.