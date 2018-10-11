Getty announces 2018 grants funding architectural conservation worldwide, including projects in Cuba and Lebanon

$195,000 will go to Cuba’s nearly 55-year-old National Schools of Art of Havana. The complex of five Catalan-vaulted brick and terra-cotta domed structures, each housing a different school of the arts, was among the country’s first cultural projects after the 1959 revolution. Designed by Cuban architect Ricardo Porro and Italian architects Vittorio Garatti and Roberto Gottardi, it marked a spirit of cross-cultural collaboration and optimism at the time. But by the late ’60s, support for the art school waned and some of the buildings were even left uncompleted. Today, much of the concrete is flaking, and frequent flooding has eroded the brick and mortar. Specialists at the technical university Politecnico di Milano in Italy will lead the conservation project, which also includes the training of Cuban conservation professionals.