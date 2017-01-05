Meet your Aaron Burr, sir: Casting announced for national tour of 'Hamilton'

The national tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical “Hamilton” revealed its cast Thursday: Two-time Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry will play Aaron Burr, Michael Luwoye will be Alexander Hamilton and former “Book of Mormon” star Rory O’Malley will assume the role of King George III, producer Jeffrey Seller said in the announcement.

Henry, who is performing in the Chicago production of “Hamilton,” made his Broadway debut in Miranda’s “In the Heights.” His Tony nominations came for “Violet” and the “The Scottsboro Boys,” and more recently he created the role of Noble Sissle in “Shuffle Along.”

Luwoye is an alternate for Hamilton on Broadway. He was nominated for a 2016 Lucille Lortel Award for lead actor in a musical for playing Jacob in “Invisible Thread.”

O’Malley is playing King George III on Broadway. He was nominated for a Tony for playing Elder McKinley in “The Book of Mormon.”

“Hamilton” will open March 10 at the SHN Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco for a 22-week engagement. The musical arrives at the Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles on Aug. 11 and will run through Dec. 30.

The musical, a phenomenon for its modern, hip hop-infused telling of the life of Founding Father and Revolutionary War hero Alexander Hamilton, won 11 Tony Awards, including ones for best musical, score (Miranda, who also played Hamilton) and lead actor (Leslie Odom Jr. as Burr).

Daveed Diggs won the Tony for featured actor for the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson; that role will be played by Jordan Donica in the national tour. As King George III, O’Malley follows in the role originated by Jonathan Groff on Broadway.

