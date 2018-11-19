Review: L.A. Opera's colorful reprise of Humperdinck's 'Hansel and Gretel'

As the witch with an insatiable appetite for baking little boys and girls into gingerbread snacks, Susan Graham was more entertaining caricature than fear-inducing villain. Flouncing and bouncing, she made the most of her bright yellow Pippy Longstocking pigtails and fluffy pink costume. She focused less on pristine singing and more on dramatic impulses, manipulating and distorting her voice at all ranges to create an exaggerated, cigarette-smoking, lovable mess of a character.