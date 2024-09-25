17 actors, writers, directors and ‘SNL’ alumni choose their top sketch of all time

Will Ferrell as Gene Frenkle from “More Cowbell,” onstage with musical guests Queens of the Stone Age. (Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank)

John David Washington, actor (“The Piano Lesson”)

I like [“More Cowbell”]. Christopher Walken’s the producer and Will Ferrell’s coming in with a tight shirt just hacking away at the bell.

Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, composer-lyricists (“Frozen,” “Agatha All Along”)

Anderson-Lopez: The commitment every single person has to that sketch, except for maybe Jimmy Fallon. Christopher Walken’s commitment is really the secret sauce.

Bobby Lopez: His body language, his use of the space. Amazing.

Anderson-Lopez: And then Will Ferrell matches him, he’s like, “You’re gonna go there? I’m taking this to 11 too!”

Jude Law, actor (“Eden,” “The Order”)

My first memory has to be the first time I hosted it. And you’re prepped and ready after a week. And it’s when you’re behind the door and someone comes up and goes [gestures a silent countdown from five on his fingers] and you open the door and out you go. And there’s a kind of silent, terrifying — it’s like diving off a cliff. There’s something about this that blew my mind. Favorite skit has to be “More Cowbell.” Chris Walken [and Will Ferrell], “More Cowbell.”