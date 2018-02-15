A century-old suffragist's story inspires high school girls to 'Hear Our Voice'

"I think for a lot of us, being able to write this oratorio was like us being able to have our voices heard," Pirone says. "For me, singing the parts with the women's choir is really empowering. Some of the stuff Lilly Ledbetter sings about — fighting a good fight and never being afraid to speak your mind — it's the sort of thing that makes me feel like, 'Yeah, I am strong. I do have grace and grit. I can do anything.'"