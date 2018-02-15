Jeff Daniels to star in Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' on Broadway

Jeff Daniels will play the inimitable lawyer Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's forthcoming Broadway adaptation of Harper Lee's classic novel "To Kill a Mockingbird," a spokesman for the production announced Thursday.
The show, which will be directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher ("The King and I" "South Pacific"), is being produced by Scott Rudin and Lincoln Center Theater.
"To Kill a Mockingbird" was first published in 1960 and went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, exploring themes of racism and redemption in the 1930s Deep South.
Sorkin's adaptation is unrelated to an earlier stage adaptation that opened in London at the Guthrie Theatre and has toured the United States.
Sorkin's version will also star Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout; Will Pullen as her brother Jem; and LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Finch's housekeeper, Calpurnia. Fred Weller, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Gideon Glick, Stark Sands, Erin Wilhelmi, Dakin Matthews, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Phyllis Somerville and Liv Rooth are in supporting roles.
Previews are set to begin on Nov. 1. Opening night is Dec. 13.
