Jeremy Denk plays with time, and the program, at the Wallis

Denk opened with Mozart's Rondo in A minor, K. 511, displaying a touch that melted in the opening measures but could gently jolt you soon thereafter, bringing the piece seemingly forward into the 19th century. Next came Prokofiev's complete "Visions Fugitives," a collection of 20 little pieces, some lasting no more than half a minute. Some firebrand Prokofiev motor rhythms were here, and Denk hammered away with gusto, but most of the pieces were rather reflective. In general, the further you went into the cycle, the more of Prokofiev's musical signatures crop up.