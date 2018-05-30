The mystery of the puppet-head box: Why an Iowa childhood has been unpacked in an L.A. gallery

Reaching further back is a large, mural-sized photograph of his father’s first Boy’s Day celebration in Hawaii, circa 1940. (Boy’s Day, now called Children’s Day, is a traditional Japanese holiday celebrating boys and masculinity.) Okiishi’s chubby infant father sits at the base of an enormous tiered dais filled with row upon row of male dolls, attired and posed for battle. In an artist’s statement, Okiishi relates how after the attack on Pearl Harbor, his grandfather threw all the family’s “Japanese” things into the ocean, for fear of being perceived as the enemy. The artist’s fascination with his family’s surviving artifacts feels like furious mourning for this original erasure.