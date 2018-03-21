King Tut exhibition comes to L.A., but it's not the same as you might remember

A touring King Tut exhibition in the 1960s was followed by the blockbuster tour of the '70s — the one that broke records at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, drawing more than 1 million visitors and to this day the museum's most highly attended show. Two exhibitions have roamed the globe in this century, including "Tutankhamun and the Golden Age of the Pharaohs," which showed at LACMA in 2005, and another one in 2008.