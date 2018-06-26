Los Angeles Master Chorale receives $1 million gift — and new board chair

On Monday, Los Angeles Master Chorale board chair David Gindler had some news: a $1 million gift to the organization and the naming of a new board chair, Philip A. Swan.
The gift comes from Gindler himself as he prepares to step down from his position after six years as board chair – the maximum term allowed. It’s the second $1 million pledge that he and his wife, Kiki Gindler, have made to the LAMC; the last one was in 2012.
In an announcement, LAMC Artistic Director Grant Gershon — whose title was renamed “the Kiki and David Gindler Artistic Director” in 2012 — said that Gindler’s leadership “has positively impacted every aspect of the Master Chorale.
“Together, Kiki and David’s support has allowed us to dream big and realize our most impactful artistic endeavors,” Gershon said, “including our upcoming international tours of ‘Lagrime di San Pietro,’ the commissioning and programming of many new works, and the building of a solid foundation for our core programming.”
Swan, who has served 16 years on LAMC’s board, will take over for Gindler effective immediately and supporting new work is a priority. Swan has underwritten several LAMC artist-in residence positions over the years, including one for composer Shawn Kirchner from 2012-15 and one, currently in progress, for composer-conductor Eric Whitacre.
“Given his long history with the organization as a member of the board of directors and his groundbreaking commitment to supporting composer and artist residencies,” LAMC President Jean Davidson said, “Phil brings valuable leadership and vision to this role that promises to continue David’s legacy of making artistic excellence the cornerstone of everything we do.”