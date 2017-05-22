LACMA's latest additions: Acquisitions to the permanent collection, in pictures

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Collectors Committee weekend is one of the institution’s biggest fundraisers, held every spring since 1986. Participating committee members paid $15,000 to $60,000 for the recent festivities and the opportunity to vote on which artworks — from a short list developed by LACMA curators — should be acquired for the permanent collection.

LACMA Director Michael Govan once referred to it as “the 'American Idol' of the museum world." Over the spirited weekend, committee members dine at LACMA trustees’ homes, each dinner party featuring local vintners and celebrity chefs. The following day at LACMA, members view the artworks up for consideration and listen to curator pitch presentations, with voting taking place at a gala that evening. The photo gallery above runs through this year’s acquisitions.

