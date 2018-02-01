At 94, seven decades after his L.A. debut, a pianist's steely tone shows little tarnish

Anyone who will be carried over from this season is presumably still in the running. But that probably doesn't extend to Thomas Dausgaard, who was this week's engaging guest. The Danish conductor was recently appointed to be music director of the Seattle Symphony beginning next year. Last season he became chief conductor of the BBC Scottish Symphony. Busy though he would be with two orchestras, he is about to end his longtime gig as principal conductor of the Swedish Chamber Orchestra, so who knows? He may be up for another chamber orchestra.