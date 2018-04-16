Salonen's 'Pollux' supplies some grunge for L.A. Phil tour

With its glistening, pure sonorities and murky underpinning, "Pollux" was given its first performances by Gustavo Dudamel over the weekend at Walt Disney Concert Hall (I heard the second of three performances, Saturday afternoon). The big birds, and the torrential splash, came a little later, in Varèse's "Amériques," offered at its most deafening, and in Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony, at its most unsettling. That completed one of the programs the orchestra will take to the East Coast this month and to London and Paris the first week of May.