Laurie Anderson on turning loss into lemonade, and why that matters

Anderson is an optimist, so that crisis inspired a spirit of inquiry rather than one of doom. Since the beginning of her career in the late 1960s, Anderson has attempted to tell what she calls "the national story." Continuing along that trajectory, Anderson began examining stories as the engines of identity. In each chapter of the new book, released in February, she looks at different strategies for "putting language into visual art; that is, into instruments, statues, boxes, installations, films and performances."