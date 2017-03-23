The life of dance legend Martha Graham, step by step, falls and all

Can anyone fill Martha Graham’s shoes?

That’s a formidable challenge for the young performers who take on her roles, but it may be even more ambitious to embody the real-life grande dame of American modern dance. Actress and former professional dancer Christina Carlisi makes an admirable attempt in “Martha,” a one-woman show at the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks.

In this play by Ellen Melaver, Carlisi plays a 74-year-old Martha Graham fresh off a disastrous performance of “Clytemnestra” and facing pressure to retire from the stage.

Convinced that the world wants her dead rather than dancing, she has gathered together her company, patrons, hangers-on and critics to mockingly share her last will and testament.

To New York Times’ dance critic Clive Barnes, she bequeaths her foot, whose twisted bones, curled toes, bunions, callouses and spurs are a record of her illustrious career — one spun from training with Ruth St. Denis and Ted Shawn at the Denishawn School in Los Angeles, teaching at New York’s Neighborhood Playhouse and running her own studio in Manhattan.

“Quite an historical archive,” she quips, before taking us through the peaks and valleys of her life, the curves and contours of her memories.

Melaver’s script weaves together Graham’s biography (dance history novices may miss some references) and reveals the dance maker’s sharp wit, flair for the dramatic and proneness to bouts of rage and brooding “black Irish” depression.

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

Under the direction of Stewart J. Zully, Carlisi oscillates between these highs and lows well enough, but what is less apparent is the vitality, the life force, the quickening — to paraphrase Graham — that pulsed through her veins and informed accounts of her. “There were forces within her personality like those within a wild animal,” Graham’s longtime friend and fellow choreographer Agnes de Mille wrote in her book “Martha: The Life and Work of Martha Graham.”

In his book “Martha Graham: A Dancer’s Life,” Russell Freedman quotes former Graham company member Gertrude Shurr as saying: “We used to watch her with alarm. She had her tantrums because she couldn’t draw out of herself all of the devils she kept inside her. … I thought this was the way Martha had to be, because she wasn’t a normal human being. She was a genius.”

The play does not exude this intensity, but there are moments of magic when Carlisi — aided by Camille Loftin’s apt choreography and Derrick McDaniel’s lovely lighting design — seems to channel the spirit of Graham.

When Carlisi elegantly tangles herself in a telephone cord revealing the magnificent geometry of Graham’s technique or performs Graham’s iconic shrouded solo “Lamentation,” the mood of these scenes shifts into an almost awe-inspiring register. Similarly, a serene sparkle comes into her eye as she pretends to cup in her hands the face of Erick Hawkins, Graham’s one-time husband and dance partner.

When graced with Melaver’s lyrical gems of Graham-like wisdom — “If you give your body limits, suddenly you will see how limitless it is” — Carlisi’s performance can be incandescent.

If only it were glowing throughout.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

‘Martha’

Where: Whitefire Theatre, 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks

When: 7:30 p.m. Sundays, ends April 16

Cost: $25

Info: (818) 687-8559, www.marthasoloplay.brownpapertickets.com

Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Beauty and the Beast video - A Portrait of 'Gaston' "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." "Beauty and the Beast" actors Josh Gad and Luke Evans, along with composer Alan Menken, talk about the impact of the song "Gaston." Caption Pasadena-based troupe A Noise Within celebrates 25 years The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. The repertory theater company A Noise Within is celebrating its 25th anniversary season. Caption The Oscars red carpet in two minutes Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Watch a time-lapse of the 89th Academy Awards red carpet in two minutes. Caption Watch the Oscars' shocking best picture mix-up "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after a botched announcement threw the ceremony into chaos. Caption Why the Oscars still matter: Academy Awards attendees weigh in Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars. Staff writer Tre'vell Anderson asks 2017 Academy Awards ceremony attendees to discuss the significance of the Oscars.

Follow The Times’ arts team @culturemonster.

ALSO

Robert Schenkkan's 'Building the Wall,' set in Trump's America

A high-jinks-filled 'Twelfth Night' at the Wallis

Wait for it: 'Hamilton' announces on-sale date for single tickets in L.A.

'A Wrinkle in Time,' live onstage: A celestial romp aimed at kids