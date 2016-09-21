'Rogue One' composer Michael Giacchino to conduct 'Lost' anniversary show at Ford amphitheater

Twelve years have passed since the premiere of ABC’s hit series “Lost,” but die-hard fans are still as crazy about it as ever. So is Michael Giacchino, the man who composed the series’ music. To mark this latest anniversary, Giacchino will appear Thursday and Friday at the Ford amphitheater in Hollywood to conduct “We Have to Go Back: The ‘Lost’ Concert.”

Giacchino, recently tapped to score the new “Star Wars” film, “Rogue One,” will conduct the 44-piece Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra in 90 minutes of music from “Lost.” Videos and “other surprises” will be sprinkled throughout, says the show’s producer, Maria Giacchino, the composer’s older sister. “Lost” executive producer Carlton Cuse, star Josh Holloway and co-creator Damon Lindelof will host.

“ ‘Lost’ has an incredibly warm and enthusiastic fan base, and we always wanted to produce the definitive ‘Lost’ concert,” Maria Giacchino said, adding that about three years ago, she and her brother sent a tweet asking whether people in the Los Angeles area would want to see a “Lost” concert. The response was overwhelming, she said. The Giacchinos kept track of who responded and expect many of those people to be at these concerts, along with some of the show’s original crew.

“Michael says, ‘Lost’ was a show that made you think. It made you look within yourself, and that’s kind of what the music in this concert will do,” she said. “Plus, we brought the old band back together, so to speak, because we’re using some of the original studio musicians who did the score.”

Michael Giacchino, who won an Oscar for scoring the animated film “Up,” has composed music for “Star Trek” films, “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” and “Jurassic World.”

Still, his sister said, when people ask him what his favorite score is, he slyly dodges the question and talks about the amazing experience of working on “Lost.”

“Hopefully ABC will say, ‘This is so great that you have to do it at every anniversary,’ ” the producer said of the upcoming concerts.

------------

We Have to Go Back: The “Lost” Concert

Where: Ford amphitheater, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E., Los Angeles

When: 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Tickets: $55-$125

Information: (323) 461-3673; www.fordtheatres.org

