Sugar Plum Fairies, Scrooge and Lemony Snicket: L.A. holiday events for kids

The December calendar is overloaded with family-friendly diversions. Here are 13 picks, including classics from American Ballet Theatre and Pasadena’s venerable A Noise Within, plus Neil Patrick Harris in conversation with Lemony Snicket talking about their books “The Magic Misfits” and “The Bad Mood and the Stick.”

“The Heart of Robin Hood.” The Vesturport theater company of Iceland presents a new twist on the classic tale of Robin Hood by writer David Farr and directors Gisli Örn Gardarsson and Selma Björnsdóttir. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills. Through Dec. 17. $35-$105. (310) 746-4000, www.thewallis.org

Snow Day L.A. For this winter-themed festival, tubing lanes are built into the hillsides of the Old Lodge at Montecillo De Leo Politi Park, near Dodger Stadium. Other attractions include an ice skating rink, animated light path and a 12-foot-tall gingerbread house. Open 6-10:30 p.m. through Dec. 17. $12-$49. www.snowdayla.com

“A Christmas Carol.” Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim and Scrooge are back in the Charles Dickens yuletide classic. A Noise Within, Pasadena. Dec. 1-23. $25-$64. (626) 356-3100, www.anoisewithin.org

“All About Santa.” Audience participation is encouraged in this musical romp set at the North Pole. Santa Monica Playhouse. Dec. 2-17. $12.50-$15. (310) 394-9779, www.santamonicaplayhouse.com

“Nutcracker for Kids.” What could be better than the timeless ballet? If you’re ages 5 to 11, perhaps a truncated version. This one is presented by Festival Ballet Theatre and Pacific Symphony at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Costa Mesa. 10 and 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2. $45-$76. (714) 556-2787, www.scfta.org

“Toyota Symphonies for Youth: The Firebird”: The second of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s concerts for children ages 5 to 11 is Igor Stravinsky’s musical adaptation of the Russian folktale. A workshop precedes the program at 10 a.m. Walt Disney Concert Hall, L.A. 11 a.m. Dec. 2 and 9. $26. (323) 850-2000, www.laphil.com

“The Nutcracker.” The Red Chair Children’s Production Company presents its 12th annual offering of Tchaikovsky’s ballet. Alex Theatre, Glendale. 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 3. $25-$45. (818) 640-4645, www.alextheatre.org

“Hansel & Gretel: A Wickedly Delicious Musical Treat.” A reimagining of the Grimm’s fairy tale with musical numbers in the contemporary rock style written by Justin Roberts. Valley Performing Arts Center, Northridge. 3 p.m. Dec. 3. $33-$58. (818) 667-8800, www.valleyperformingartscenter.org

Los Angeles Children’s Chorus. The celebrated group, now in its 30th year, will perform as part of the Sounds About Town series. Walt Disney Concert Hall, L.A. 7 p.m. Dec. 3. $31-$39. (323) 850-2000, www.laphil.com

Neil Patrick Harris and Lemony Snicket. Harris will discuss his new middle-grade novel, “The Magic Misfits,” with Snicket, whose new picture book is “The Bad Mood and the Stick.” Aratani Theatre at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, L.A. 7 p.m. Dec. 5. $24-$32. www.childrensbookworld.com

American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker”: The Pacific Symphony plays live as more than 100 dancers perform choreography by Alexei Ratmansky. Segerstrom Hall, Costa Mesa. Dec. 7-17. $59-$179. (714) 556-2787, www.scfta.org

Hanukkah Festival: LA/LA. Inspired by the Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA exhibitions exploring the artistic connections between Los Angeles and Latin America, this festival celebrates Hanukkah by way of the traditions of Los Angeles’ Latin American communities. The event will feature music, dance, art workshops, storytelling and more. Skirball Cultural Center, L.A. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10. $7-$12. (310) 440-4500, www.skirball.org

SIGN UP for the free Essential Arts & Culture newsletter »

CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. "Suburbicon" star Julianne Moore and director George Clooney stopped by the L.A. Times studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss their new film. CAPTION Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy." Film composer Tyler Bates demonstrates the GuitarViol -- a cross between a guitar and a violin. He has used the instrument on numerous projects, including "300" and Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy."

See all of our latest arts news and reviews at latimes.com/arts.