How the Obama portraits cheerfully buck the trend of instantly forgettable presidential paintings

Like almost everyone, I've only seen the paintings in reproduction, which isn't really good enough for a full accounting. Reproductions don't convey accurate color or texture, and they erase the essential dynamism of scale. (The president's canvas is seven feet tall, which suggests a certain larger-than-life environment in relation to a viewer). Paintings also live or die on surface qualities of reflected light, while reproductions are today typically juiced by light projected through the image on a mobile or desktop digital screen.