Review: 'On Your Feet!,' the Gloria and Emilio Estefan story, sets rhythms in irresistible motion

So once Gloria’s family has fled Cuba, where her father was imprisoned post-revolution for being a policeman under the Batista government, the fledgling singer-songwriter — guitar always at the ready — sends her Miami neighborhood into paroxysms of dance. She nervously sits at an electric piano to introduce her music to Emilio, leader of what was then the Miami Latin Boys, and a couple of verses later has so transfixed him that he’s primed to remake the group with her as lead singer. Emilio, frustrated that stations won’t play their songs, sends the band into the streets with giveaway copies and, moments later, the group is heard playing on a radio.