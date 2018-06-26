Irreverent Pacific Opera Project takes on 'La Gazetta'

The opera’s unlikely 21st century revival is largely the result of one musicologist’s work. For decades, only the text to “La Gazzetta” was extant. Philip Gossett, a Rossini scholar and professor of music at the University of Chicago until his death in June 2017, found and pieced together the missing music, including a long-lost quintet that surfaced in the library at the Conservatory of Palermo in Italy in 2011. A librarian there sent the miscellaneous music, labeled “Quintetto,” to Gossett, who quickly recognized it as the lost ensemble from “La Gazetta’s” first act.