Andrew Manze leads the L.A. Phil through a night of firsts

Although the composer said the Sixth had more to do with rage at the dying of the light — he was in his mid-70s when he completed the score — earlier autobiographical elements were clearly at play. Here was a man who had seen the worst of World War I serving in the ambulance corps at the French front, one who was only 2 years old when he lost his father. Manze's reading conveyed the composer's pervasive sense of loss with a gripping opening Allegro that, in that one "beautiful moment," looked achingly backward to a world that existed briefly, if at all.