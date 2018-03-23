In 'Pigs and Chickens,' the IT department needs a help desk of its own

Director Kevin Comartin leads a lively cast spearheaded by Sharon Freedman, who plays a new Chicken named Wili, a volatile former screenwriter whose "anger issues" nuked her career and her marriage. Wili is frantically trying to regain custody of her daughter before her ex whisks her off to another state. Yet first, she must scratch for survival in this corporate barnyard. And considering that every Pig is rude, self-serving and, well, piggish, that's a tall order.