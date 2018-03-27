Reprise musical series tries again to conquer L.A.'s tough theater world

I started thinking about it four years ago. I really felt like I missed Reprise. People kept coming up to me at Disney Hall, the Philharmonic restaurant, everywhere — saying, "We miss it so much, it was the best thing in L.A. and the theater community, can't you bring it back?" So it was always there in the back of my mind. I was so passionate about it and had so much fun doing it, and I think we did really terrific work. People were really sad when it went out of business.