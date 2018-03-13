'Sell/Buy/Date,' an exploration of the sex industry, is a must-see one-woman marvel

She introduces herself as Dr. Serene Campbell, a poised British professor who is delivering a social history lecture. Her topic is the sexual mores of the benighted past — that is, our present. Campbell and her students live in the future, in a reality so different from ours that she is obliged to define a lot of terms for them. People in the early 2000s carried "external" cellular phones, she explains. They sorted themselves and each other into "ethnic groups," their understanding of gender was "quite binary" and they weren't always free to travel among countries.