'Solo Must Die,' and so must this 'Star Wars' musical spoof

The play opens as Han Solo (Jordan Stidham) crash-lands the Millennium Falcon on Cloud City. Extracted from the wreckage are the following story points: Solo's buddy Lando Calrissian (Keenan Montgomery) is hopelessly in love with Annie (Kaitlyn Tanimoto), daughter of archvillain Grand Moff Levine (Ari Stidham). Grand Moff wants Solo dead and plots to kill him by donning a disguise and hiring Solo to have sex with his wife, Galaxia (Selorm Kploanyi), Solo's old flame, whose torch for Solo still burns bright. Grand Moff intends to burst onto the scene and murder Solo — for reasons that remain, at best, unclear. All this is to occur just days before Annie is due to marry a droid (Fish), a union that Lando expects Solo to help him prevent.