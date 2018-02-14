50 years of electronic music nourishment from Morton Subotnick's 'Silver Apples of the Moon'

The original "Silver Apples" had been laboriously constructed with electronic tools as they were being invented, and Subotnick has said that for this $1,000 commission he had to work 10 to 12 hour days, six days a week, for 13 months to produced a half-hour composition in two parts, one for each side of the record. Side A was a study in pitch, Side B in rhythm, in ways not possible before Don Buchla created an early synthesizer designed to do musical things differently. Unfortunately, though, the Buchla could not compete commercially with the Moog, which was useful for providing electronic glitz to music that otherwise was the same old, same old.