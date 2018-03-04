Los Angeles Ballet dips its toes into a cold, calm 'Swan Lake'

In her first season with the company, Italian principal Petra Conti displays the ideal proportions and technical mastery for Odette/Odile, but on Saturday she seemed more attuned to Black Swan bravado (including a spectacular unsupported balance in extension) than White Swan suffering. When she laughed as Odile, you could feel her taunting scorn, but when she cried as Odette no real pain supported the conventional ballet pantomime. Conti was never less than admirable but never remotely heartbreaking, delivering the steps but not the soul of "Swan Lake" lyricism.