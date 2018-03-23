How do you link classical Indian dance to American tap? Four women show how

While a shortcoming, this imbalance does not torpedo the show. Divided into seven sections, "Speak" is structured so everyone alternates in the spotlight. Jayanta Banerjee on sitar, vocalist Vaibhav Mankad and tabla player Satyaprakash Mishra performed sitting up on a platform stage left, while pianist Carmen Staaf, bassist Tabari Lake and drummer Allison Miller accompanied at stage right. In one section, they formed an ensemble for an imaginative original composition by Banerjee and Miller, with breaks for each to improvise. The musical focus was jubilantly tossed back across the stage.