How Damien Hirst shark art came to swim above the new bar at the Palm in Vegas

The Palm Casino Resort has a secret. The Vegas hotel’s new central bar is hidden behind two layers of curtains. A burly security guard mans the entrance, warding off curious hotel guests and any gamblers who wander over from nearby craps tables.

What lies inside?

A shark, severed into three pieces. It presides over the sleek bar, each segment of flesh floating in its own steel-and-glass tank filled with formaldyhyde. Paintings bearing multicolored spots hang on the walls around it, infusing the tanks with rainbow-hued reflections of dots that seemingly flow through the shark’s open, toothy mouth and around its pointed snout.

The shark is the British artist Damien Hirst’s 1999 sculpture “The Unknown (Explored, Explained, Exploded),” and it will be unveiled Thursday evening as part of the Palm’s new Unknown Bar. Hirst, whose often shocking, over-the-top art gestures provoke polarized reactions, designed every aspect of the bar, from the freckled, candy-colored logo and napkins to the simple coaster-dots in lemon yellow and tangerine orange, to the pill-like cocktail stir sticks tipped with scarlet, yellow and powder blue tablets. Nine of the artist’s spot paintings, none of which have been displayed publicly before, adorn the walls.

The bar is part of a $620-million renovation at the hotel, and one of the distinguishing features is a collection of more than 150 pieces of contemporary art on view in the public areas. During The Times’ sneak peek Tuesday, works by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Takashi Murakami, Christopher Wool, Dustin Yellin and Richard Prince as well as sculptures and paintings by emerging and internationally known street artists such as KAWS and Jason Revok were being installed or had just been hung.

“We wanted to create something for a new generation,” says Palm Creative Director Tal Cooperman, who helped owners Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta of Station Casinos to curate the project.

Expect selfies.

The big art draw will undoubtedly be the Unknown Bar, which sits by the entrance, anchors the casino floor and is a central meeting spot for guests. The Fertitta brothers, who sold mixed martial arts promoter Ultimate Fighting Championship for $4 billion in 2016, are fans of Hirst’s work and many of his pieces. They purchased the tiger shark for the bar directly from Hirst, who created the piece after acquiring the nearly 13-foot-long carcass from a fisherman in Australia. It’s never been exhibited before.

Hirst’s Natural History series, of which the shark is part, tends to stir admiration from fans and vitriol from animal rights activists. But the polarizing reactions aren’t a negative thing, says Palm General Manager Jon Gray.

“That’s the whole point of art in general,” he says. “It evokes different emotions. That’s something we’re excited about with the whole collection. Art is personal. We like that it stirs different reactions and attention.”

The shark provides a centerpiece to what’s otherwise a surprisingly minimalist space, with cream-colored leather banquettes and ivory silk throw pillows. There’s no other art on view in Unknown Bar but for Hirst’s nine works, which amount to 16 canvases. (One work, the 2018 “Stearic Acids,” consists of eight panels.) All the paintings were newly commissioned for the hotel and are part of Hirst’s ongoing Pharmaceutical Spot series.

Severing a dead shark in the name of art is nothing new to Hirst. His first tiger shark, “The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living” (1991), is one of his most famous works. It was on view at London’s Tate Modern in 2012 and at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York from 2007 to 2010 and was “highly attended” there, the museum says. It was on loan from hedge fund billionaire Steven A. Cohen, who reportedly had paid $8 million for it in 2006.

Hirst says he was especially excited to design a Las Vegas bar partly because of the counterintuitive nature of the exhibition space.

“A lot of museums can feel like they’re made for dead artists, not a very exciting place to hang art,” Hirst says. “I’ve always liked how art can exist anywhere. You don’t always need white walls and a perfect white room to show contemporary art. What we’ve done here, with the Unknown Bar, the art really stands up and feels so alive.”

Of the shark, he adds: “I like the impact -- when you walk in, you don’t expect it. This just shows you: Art can survive anywhere.”

deborah.vankin@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter: @debvankin