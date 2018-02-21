A spectacular new 'Uncle Vanya' at San Diego's Old Globe

The pitch-perfect ensemble is led by Jay O. Sanders as Vanya, the lovable loser who, in running his family's estate, has run himself spiritually and physically into the ground. The country household, normally racked by boredom, has been thrown into chaos since the arrival of professor Alexánder Serebryakóv (marvelous, faultless Jon DeVries), who was the husband of Vanya's now dead sister. Alexánder is accompanied by his much-too-young-for-him second wife, Eléna (an enchanting Celeste Arias), who is as lazy as she is lovely.