Review: For L.A. Opera's Halloween 'Vampyr,' capes, camp and a beautifully eerie new soundtrack

Concert screenings of classic black-and-white horror films accompanied by live orchestral music are fast becoming a Halloween tradition. Like annual December performances of “The Nutcracker” or “The Messiah,” they are reliable crowd pleasers for companies like L.A. Opera, which in recent years has presented the 1931 Bela Lugosi film “Dracula” (with live music composed and performed by Philip Glass with the Kronos Quartet), the 1922 film “Nosferatu” (with a new score by Aucoin) and the 1946 classic “La Belle et la Bête” (more Glass), all at the Ace. The Los Angeles Philharmonic, which for years has performed music from classic soundtracks as the films play at the Hollywood Bowl and Walt Disney Concert Hall, is presenting “Nosferatu” on Halloween night with live organ music by Clark Wilson, who in past years has played to “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and “The Cat and the Canary.”