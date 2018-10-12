Review: Christopher Durang's Chekhovian comedy 'Vanya and Sonia' will make you cry till you laugh

Masha works her siblings against each other while sighing dramatically about the rigors of her glamorous life. But soon, all three are still more obsessed about their lost youth, mostly because Masha has brought along a much too young lover, Spike (Jose Moreno Brooks), who strips in front of them for a dip in the pond. While he’s out, he meets and invites back Nina (Lorena Martinez), whose unforced beauty Masha takes as an affront.