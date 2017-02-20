Everything is awesome for 'Lego Batman' at the box office; at Universal's 'Great Wall,' it's not so great

A talking building-block toy proved tougher than Matt Damon’s “The Great Wall” at the box office over the four-day Presidents Day weekend, as “The Lego Batman Movie” from Warner Bros. finished first and raked in an estimated $42.5 million in the U.S. and Canada.
The animated “Batman” parody, now in its second week, saw its total domestic gross rise to $107 million. International ticket sales are estimated at about $72 million. That’s for a film with a production budget of about $80 million.
Coming in at No. 2 for the weekend was Universal’s “Fifty Shades Darker,” the sequel inspired by the bestselling E.L. James novels, which dropped sharply from its three-day opening weekend take of $46.6 million. Its four-day holiday weekend gross was $23.3 million, a 50% drop even with the additional day.
Universal’s “The Great Wall,” an epic monster-battle picture directed by Zhang Yimou that Times film critic Kenneth Turan described as “a snore,” opened with $21.7 million in domestic ticket sales. The $150 million film, which stars Matt Damon as a mercenary warrior, has made more than $244 million in foreign markets.
Lionsgate’s assassin flick “John Wick: Chapter Two” starring Keanu Reeves finished fourth with $19.1 million in its second week. Its per-screen average of $6,136 was just 6% below that of “The Great Wall.”
New Line’s comedy “Fist Fight,” starring Ice Cube and Charlie Day, opened with $14.5 million in ticket sales, at the low end of industry projections of $15 million to $20 million heading into the weekend.
But 20th Century Fox’s “Hidden Figures,” a surprise breakout of the season, continued its strong run, finishing sixth and grossing $8.7 million in its ninth weekend of release. The film starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae raised its domestic total to $144.2 million.
Rounding out the top 10: The James McAvoy-starring thriller “Split” from Universal with $8.3 million, Universal’s “A Dog’s Purpose” with $7.4 million, Oscar front-runner “La La Land” from Lionsgate with $5.4 million (raising its domestic total to $134.4 million) and Oscar-race surprise “Lion” from the Weinstein Co. with $5.2 million.
