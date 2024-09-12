The 8 best movies (and one TV show) we saw at the Toronto International Film Festival

Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry in “The Fire Inside.” (TIFF)

In her feature directorial debut, “The Fire Inside,” acclaimed cinematographer Rachel Morrison tells the story of Claressa Shields, a boxer from Flint, Mich., who won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics when she was just 17 and is now one of the most dominant athletes in the sport. The story begins in 2006 when Claressa (Ryan Destiny) is a precocious tween who persuades local boxing coach Jason Crutchfield (Brian Tyree Henry) to let her train at his gym, even though she is a girl. The sport is a refuge for Claressa, who has a chaotic family life and often has to scrounge for food, and she bonds closely with her coach. Within a few years, Claressa — nicknamed T. Rex because of her short arms — is vying for a slot at the Summer Games. But unlike a conventional sports biopic, this big-hearted film doesn’t end with the protagonist triumphing over adversity. Instead, “The Fire Inside” spends about about half its running time following Claressa and Jason in the brutal comedown following the Olympics, as they struggle to translate that victory into a sustainable income. Written by Barry Jenkins and based on the 2015 documentary “T-Rex,” “The Fire Inside” takes an unusually clear-eyed look at the battles faced by female athletes — especially for someone like Claressa, a young woman of color competing in a sport not seen as “feminine” enough to be commercial. Destiny deftly captures Claressa’s headstrong spirit (she likes to tell reporters that she enjoys beating people up). Henry brings his usual warmth and humanity to a role that could easily have been another sports-movie cliche — the tough-loving coach — but is already generating talk of a second Oscar nomination to follow up his 2023 supporting actor nod for “Causeway.” — Blake