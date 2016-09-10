Tom Hanks' 'Sully' catches wind with $12 million Friday box office take

Warner Bros. “Sully,” featuring Tom Hanks as hero pilot Chesley Sullenberger, who landed an Airbus 320 in the Hudson River in 2009, was No. 1 at the domestic box office Friday, with a $12.2 million take. Directed by Clint Eastwood, the drama has received positive critical notice for its tight storytelling and Hanks’ sympathetic portrayal of the longtime pilot.

The opening puts “Sully” on the path to an estimated $35 million opening weekend — a strong track for a film that cost only $60 million to make.

'Sully' trailer Tom Hanks stars as Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger in Clint Eastwood's new film.

Other weekend debuts didn’t fare as well.

Sony’s “When the Bough Breaks,” a thriller about a couple contending with a troubled, stalker-ish surrogate mother, pulled in only $5.2 million. This likely will put the film at least $5 million below its original weekend box office estimate of $20 million.

In the meantime, Sony’s home invasion horror flick “Don’t Breathe,” managed to draw a respectable $2.4 million in its third week in theaters, putting its total worldwide box office at $69.7 million. (The film’s production budget was only $9.9 million.)

Rounding out the top five were Warner Bros. “Suicide Squad,” which drew $1.4 million (the picture has made a total of $681.2 million globally, despite withering reviews) and STX Entertainment’s hit “Bad Moms,” which pulled in $830,000, for a total box office haul of $143.5 million worldwide.

