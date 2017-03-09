ENTERTAINMENT ARTS & CULTURE ARTS & MUSEUMS
Arts Preview

Not just about Rodney King: California African American Museum takes a wide view of the 1992 riots

Carolina A. Miranda
Contact Reporter

On April 29, 1992, the city of Los Angeles exploded in violence after a predominantly white jury acquitted four Los Angeles police officers in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King. By the time it was over six days later, more than 50 people lay dead and 600 buildings were destroyed.

“No Justice, No Peace: LA 1992,” a new exhibition at the California African American Museum revisits the events on the 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots. But it isn’t a simple rehash of images of burned buildings and National Guardsmen in the streets.

FULL COVERAGE: Spring arts guide 2017

Instead, through more than 250 images and objects — including a 1940s zoot suit and a ’90s-era police cruiser — the show digs deep, looking at the long history of policing and minority communities in Los Angeles, as well as housing segregation, the drug war and the other social and political forces that made the uprising so explosive.“It’s common for people to think of 1992 as a reaction to the Rodney King verdict,” says exhibition curator Tyree Boyd-Pates. “It was much more than that.”

“No Justice, No Peace: LA 1992”

Where: California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, Los Angeles

When: Through Aug. 27

Info: caamuseum.org

calendar@latimes.com

See our complete guide to spring arts events in L.A.

ALSO

Spring Arts Events Guide 2017

Why Iceland? L.A. Phil's Reykjavik Festival highlights amazing music coming from an unlikely place

Chicano art pioneer Frank Romero is still painting, still loves cars and still defends ugly palm trees

'Hard Edged' art at California African American Museum widens perception of black artists' work

Review: In postwar L.A., youth style intersected with social justice

Amid an era rife with rebellion, the Watts riots were a wake-up call

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
59°